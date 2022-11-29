England qualify! Who will Three Lions face in World Cup last 16? Confirmed opponent, venue & date of tie

Gareth Southgate's side booked their place in the knockout stages with a win over Wales, here's all the last-16 details we know so far

England have guaranteed their place in the last 16 of the World Cup following their 3-0 win over Wales on November 29.

The Three Lions got their tournament off to an incredible start as they smashed Iran 6-2, before an unconvincing draw with USMNT. The win over the Welsh, though, ensures they finish in top sport in Group B.

Here's everything you need to know about the Three Lions' first knockout-round tie and their possible opponents.

Who will England face in the last 16?

The Three Lions needed just a point against Wales in their final group game to be guaranteed top spot in Group B, and they ultimately got the job done against Rob Page's side.

A Marcus Rashford double and a goal from Phil Foden secured the win and first place, with USA finishing two points behind them.

After winning the group, the Three Lions will be paired against the runners-up in Group A, which is Senegal.

If England had finished runners-up, they would've been paired with Group A winners Netherlands.

What will be the date & venue for England's last-16 tie?

After winning Group B, their last-16 fixture will take place on December 4.

The match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium, the same venue that staged their disappointing 0-0 draw with USMNT on November 25.

Where can I watch England's last-16 tie in the UK?

It has not yet been decided who will air England's last-16 tie, although the game will be shown on either ITV or BBC.

Both channels also offer online streaming access, via BBC iPlayer and ITVX.