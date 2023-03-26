Phil Foden misses England's clash with Ukraine after having appendix removed

The Manchester City star missed England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday after being forced to undergo surgery.

Foden goes under the knife

Man City star didn't play against Ukraine

England win 2-0 in his absence

WHAT HAPPENED? Foden has undergone surgery in London and was ruled out of the game as a result, with Gareth Southgate's team marking their first return to Wembley since the 2022 World Cup with a 2-0 victory.

An official tweet from the England account read: "Phil Foden has been ruled out of today's EURO2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning. Get well soon, Phil."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foden was a second-half substitute in England's 2-1 victory over Italy in Naples on Thursday, but was sacrificed late on after Luke Shaw's red card.

WHAT THEY SAID: Southgate explained how Foden's emergency situation was uncovered after England's win against Ukraine, telling reporters: “With Phil, over the last 48 hours he had been having some symptoms and our doctor became a bit more concerned yesterday [Saturday] afternoon as it started to become more apparent what it could be. Thankfully he was in a good position to get straight in to see a specialist and be operated on this morning.”

The Three Lions boss added: “Obviously it’s a huge disappointment for him and for us because he’s had a few camps where he’s had injuries or things just haven’t worked out.

“On the back of the World Cup we were hoping to see him back, but he’s also been suffering a bit with this foot injury and I think this hopefully could clear that up as well at the same time.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Manchester City have confirmed that Foden will miss a number of matches for them after the international break, which comes as a blow. The 22-year-old had returned to form of late, and has nine Premier League goals to his name for the season so far.

A City statement said: "He will not be fit for this weekend’s Premier League game at home to Liverpool and it is unclear at this stage how long he will be unavailable for."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FODEN? The Stockport-born attacker will hope to be fit and healthy enough to feature in Man City's title run-in, despite being ruled out of the Liverpool game on April 1.