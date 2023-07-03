England's Lionesses won't be paid World Cup bonuses by FA despite pre-tournament commercial blackout

England's Lionesses will not be paid bonuses by the Football Association at the upcoming World Cup after a breakdown in negotiations.

Lionesses in row with FA over pay

FIFA to pay all teams and players

Some federations also paying bonuses

WHAT HAPPENED? The Times reports that the Lionesses will not be paid any bonuses by their home association for their participation in the tournament after extensive talks left the players disappointed with the FA's decision.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news comes despite a new FIFA pay structure which means female players will be directly compensated for their performances at the World Cup for the first time ever. Each player competing in the group stage will get $30,000 (£24,000), with that figure rising to a possible $270,000 (£247,000) for each player who wins the tournament, it is reported.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's claimed the England players are unhappy they aren't being paid by their home federation and the Lionesses stars are 'pushing for this to be put in place in the future'. The US and Australian federations are paying their players. A media blackout in place from the start of their training camp on June 19 means the players also haven't been able to engage in commercial activities.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE LIONESSES? Sarina Wiegman's side begin their World Cup campaign with a group stage clash against Haiti on July 22. They later face Denmark and China in their group.