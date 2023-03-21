England fans heading to Italy qualifier urged caution after ‘sinister’ threat from Ultras group and growing concerns over security

England fans heading to Italy have been urged to exercise caution after a "sinister" threat from an Ultras group amid growing security concerns.

WHAT HAPPENED? There was utter chaos and mayhem when an altercation between Eintracht Frankfurt ultras and around 200 Napoli fans broke out ahead of last week's Champions League last-16 second-leg tie in the city of Naples. On the back of those ugly scenes, a threatening email was sent warning the England supporters’ team not to take part in a friendly match against their Italian counterparts this week. England supporters’ team manager Garford Beck has described the email as "very sinister" and forwarded a copy to Italian authorities, with the match now cancelled due to safety fears. As per The Telegraph, the email read: "Be warned…we will be there, 60 ultra to get you. We are coming for you...you advertise this game for us to see where you’ll be… Stupid man you are. We will be there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ahead of England's European Championship qualifying fixture against Italy at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the Italian administration has arranged for special coaches for the 2,500 ticket holders from the England Supporters’ Travel Club. The FA has urged fans to use the service, which could also be available after the match, while asking that they “represent England in the right way whilst out in Naples”. A statement from the FA added: “To assist with the safety and security of all England travelling supporters the Italian Police have requested and are strongly advising, that England supporters use locally organised coach transport to travel to the stadium."

AND WHAT'S MORE: English police will also be deployed in Naples to assist the local authorities and to keep the situation under control. Eight people were arrested after last week's violent clashes between the police and fans of both Napoli and Frankfurt.

WHAT NEXT? Due to an increase in security, the capacity for Napoli's 55,000-seater stadium has been reduced to 48,467 for Thursday’s match between England and Italy.