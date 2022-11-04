The father of Palmeiras striker Endrick has denied that the teenager has agreed to join Real Madrid and revealed what it will take to sign him.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 16-year-old has caught the attention of some of Europe's top teams, with Real Madrid reported to be pushing to sign him. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested, but the player's father, Douglas, has said it will take a convincing project to lure him away from the Brazilian side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There’s nothing decided for Real Madrid or any other club. We’ve no preference yet," he told Fabrizio Romano. "We’ll decide in the next months, the club that will pay what Palmeiras want and show us the best technical project for Endrick, will sign the boy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endrick has been excellent since his recent senior debut from Palmeiras, scoring three times in five Serie A appearances. Despite the interest from top teams, the player said this week that he does not care which sides are scouting him as he is committed to Palmeiras.

DID YOU KNOW? Endrick made history as the youngest player to feature for Palmeiras last month. Weeks later, he became their youngest ever goal scorer.

WHAT NEXT? Endrick scored his third senior goal for Palmeiras this week and will be hoping to make it four when his side take on Cuiaba on November 6.