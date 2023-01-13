WATCH: What a save! World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez somehow keeps Aston Villa ahead against Leeds with stunning stop

Emiliano Martinez produced an outstanding save to keep Aston Villa in front against Leeds United.

Villa looking to bounce back from FA Cup defeat

Argentine's second PL game back since World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? An attack from Leeds resulted in a dangerous ball being played into the box which Jack Harrison met at the back-post, looking certain to score. Argentine hero Martinez had other ideas and made a stunning save to keep Unai Emery's side ahead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Villa have experienced a mix bag of form since returning from the World Cup, winning, losing and drawing in the Premier League. They were also shockingly knocked out of the FA Cup by Stevenage. However, they have been bolstered by the return of Martinez in net against Leeds.

WHAT NEXT FOR VILLA? Emery's side face strugglers Southampton after Leeds and will be hoping to kick-start their season with a few consecutive wins.