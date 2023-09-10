WATCH: Emerson Royal has many talents! Tottenham star teases new rap song with snippet of music video on Instagram

Emerson Royal has shared a snippet of his new rap video on Instagram, showing his talents extend beyond just the football pitch.

Rap video shared on Instagram

24-year-old featured alongside pregnant girlfriend

Positive start to season for Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED? The video sees Emerson rapping in Portuguese, with clips spliced in of the 24-year-old with his partner Estela Braga, who is also featured in shots showing her baby bump. Emerson captioned the Instagram story 'Veeeeeeeem ai... O amor de um filho e capaz disso', which translates roughly as "see there, the love of a son is capable of that." That big change in his life is clearly a key focus of the song, but when we'll get to hear the full track is a mystery for now.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been a positive start to the season for the Spurs full-back, who has started three Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou since the Australian came in over the summer. Earlier this year, the Brazilian was linked with a move to Real Madrid, but those rumours soon died down, and right now Emerson will be focused on contributing to a successful season in north London.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? After the international break, Spurs travel to the south coast to face Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth. With the Cherries yet to win this season, registering two draws and two defeats so far, Emerson and his team-mates will be hoping to come away from the Vitality with another three points to boost their strong start to the league campaign.