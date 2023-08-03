'Let's f*cking give it to them!' - How Eddie Howe used Erik ten Hag's criticism to inspire Newcastle to 2-0 win against Man Utd

A new behind-the-scenes video has revealed the motivational tactics that allowed Eddie Howe's Newcastle to beat Manchester United 2-0 last season.

Howe's pre-match talk revealed

Newcastle went on to win 2-0

Prime documentary out 11 August

WHAT HAPPENED? "I think anger can be a positive emotion," said Howe at the start of the clip, posted on Twitter by Amazon Prime Video Sport. Firing them up for a crucial top four clash against Man Utd, the Newcastle boss then read out quotes from Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag that described Newcastle as "an annoying team to play against". Howe's response to his players was: "If they want a quick game, coming here, let's f*cking give it to them! Let's blow them away with our running, let's be intense in every action that we do.... let's go!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The clip, taken from behind-the-scenes footage on the day of Newcastle's 2-0 win against United at St James' Park in April, will be part of a new documentary about their 2022-23 season, due to be released on Amazon Prime on August 11. Titled 'We Are Newcastle United', the four-part series will be released for streaming gradually throughout August and September.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? The Magpies defied most people's expectations by finishing 4th last season, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since the 2002-03 campaign. As a result, the club are currently building a squad capable of challenging in Europe as well as in the Premier League, with marquee signing Sandro Tonali underlining their high hopes for the future.

