'No need to do that' - Dyche fumes at 'inappropriate' Klopp comments after Liverpool clash

Burnley's manager is disappointed that his players were called out by name for their challenges on Saturday

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has responded angrily to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's allegations of reckless behaviour in a 2-0 defeat at Anfield on Saturday.

Klopp called the Clarets' defensive style 'wrestling' and named duo Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood as instigators.

Dyche thought the comments were "inappropriate" as he took offence to the words of a counterpart he has at times clashed with.

What did Klopp say about Burnley?

"I like decisions that favour the offensive team, that's fine," Klopp told BT Sport. "But we have to stick to protecting the players. We cannot deny that. If you like that sort of thing, watch wrestling.

"You saw these challenges with [Ashley] Barnes and [Chris] Wood and Virgil [van Dijk] and Joel [Matip].

"I'm not 100 per cent sure if [officials] are going in the right direction with these decisions. It's like we're going 10 to 15 years backwards. The rules are like they are, but you cannot defend these situations. That's how it makes the game really tricky."

How has Dyche responded?

"My disappointment is he's name-checking players," Dyche said. 'There's absolutely no need to do that. We've got professional players who have worked very hard to get to where they have got.

"The implications of what he said about challenges are wrong. I think it's inappropriate and it's not something I would do myself.

"My worry is he's questioned that teams shouldn't do everything within the rules to win the game, which we clearly did because there wasn't a single card given out.

Last season's half-time bust-up

There was an animated argument between Dyche and Klopp in their previous meeting - a Burnley victory that ended Liverpool’s 68-game Premier League unbeaten run at Anfield.

