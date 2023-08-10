Drug test risk stopped Wrexham forward Paul Mullin having certain medication to help his punctured lung as he reveals why he abandoned taking pills completely

Paul Mullin has revealed that English football's drug test rules led to him declining certain medication while recovering from his punctured lung.

Mullin suffered a punctured lung

Was given painkillers during recovery

Stopped taking meds as he felt nauseous

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific goalscorer suffered a serious lung injury during Wrexham's pre-season friendly against Manchester United, which forced him to several days in hospital. After revealing he couldn't take certain medication due to strict drug testing rules in English football, he was recommended to take painkillers to accelerate his recovery but he eventually stopped taking them as he felt nauseous.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The first couple of days were really rough to be fair. The first seven days were quite rough and painful. After that, I stopped taking the pain meds as they made me feel nauseous in the morning. So I stopped taking them," he said in The Rich Eisen Show.

He added: "Obviously being an athlete in the UK you get drug tested, so I could not take certain meds. So the painkillers weren't that strong anyway. Just taking them on an empty stomach would make me feel sick and I didn't feel like eating. So, I just thought it'd be best if I left them and I didn't hear that much that I had to take them so I was sort of taking them on a recommendation. I just left them in the end and it made me feel better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin has already flown back to the British Isles from California but is yet to reach full fitness. However, the forward assured that his recovery is going in the right direction as he is feeling "stronger" with each passing day.

"I feel a lot better now. It is nearly two weeks since the injury and I feel a lot better at the moment. I am getting stronger every day and I feel a lot fit than I did a week ago," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? It remains uncertain when Mullin will be completely match-fit to return to action. The forward is slated to undergo further tests in the UK after consulting a specialist. Only after the test results are revealed a definitive timeframe for his return can be ascertained. He has already missed the first two games of the 2023-24 season and will also sit out the fixture against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday in League Two.