‘We don't talk to each other’ - Eden Hazard makes honest admission over broken relationship with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

- Belgian forward has struggled in Spain
- Out of favour again this season
- Still wants to prove his worth
WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian forward has struggled for form and fitness throughout a frustrating four-year stint at Santiago Bernabeu, with little return delivered on the €100 million (£88m/$107m) show of faith that saw him snapped up from Chelsea in 2019. Hazard has not seen a single minute of game time in La Liga or the Champions League since the World Cup break, despite being available, and concedes that he no longer interacts with a coach that appears to have given up on him.
WHAT THEY SAID: Hazard has told RTBF of his issues in the Spanish capital: “There’s respect between Ancelotti and I. But, I’m not going to say we talk to each other, because we don’t. But there will always be respect. I have to have respect a guy like Ancelotti. For what he represents for football, and for what he’s done in his career.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard is approaching the final 12 months of his contract in Madrid and, despite seeing a summer move elsewhere speculated on, says he would like to see that deal out. The 32-year-old added: “I would like to stay. I’ve always said that. I hope to play and to show that I can still do it. People have doubts, that’s normal, I understand. But for me, I’m still here next year. You never know, but a transfer is not in my plan.”
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Any decision on his future will likely be taken out of Hazard’s hands as - after making just seven appearances this season, with only three of those coming in La Liga – Real may decide to sever ties with a player that has been heavily linked with a switch to MLS.