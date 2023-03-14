‘We don't talk to each other’ - Eden Hazard makes honest admission over broken relationship with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Eden Hazard admits to enduring a complete breakdown in his relationship with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, saying: “We don’t talk to each other.”

Belgian forward has struggled in Spain

Out of favour again this season

Still wants to prove his worth

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian forward has struggled for form and fitness throughout a frustrating four-year stint at Santiago Bernabeu, with little return delivered on the €100 million (£88m/$107m) show of faith that saw him snapped up from Chelsea in 2019. Hazard has not seen a single minute of game time in La Liga or the Champions League since the World Cup break, despite being available, and concedes that he no longer interacts with a coach that appears to have given up on him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hazard has told RTBF of his issues in the Spanish capital: “There’s respect between Ancelotti and I. But, I’m not going to say we talk to each other, because we don’t. But there will always be respect. I have to have respect a guy like Ancelotti. For what he represents for football, and for what he’s done in his career.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard is approaching the final 12 months of his contract in Madrid and, despite seeing a summer move elsewhere speculated on, says he would like to see that deal out. The 32-year-old added: “I would like to stay. I’ve always said that. I hope to play and to show that I can still do it. People have doubts, that’s normal, I understand. But for me, I’m still here next year. You never know, but a transfer is not in my plan.”

WHAT NEXT? Any decision on his future will likely be taken out of Hazard’s hands as - after making just seven appearances this season, with only three of those coming in La Liga – Real may decide to sever ties with a player that has been heavily linked with a switch to MLS.