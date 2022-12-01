'I didn't disrespect the people of Mexico' - Messi insists he 'won't ask for forgiveness' after Canelo threat
- Messi threatened by Alvarez for "disrespect"
- Boxer since apologised for outburst
- Messi refusing to say sorry for "misunderstanding"
WHAT HAPPENED? A dressing room video that showed a Mexico jersey on the floor by Messi's feet after their defeat to Argentina sparked outrage from Mexican boxer Canelo, who issued a threat on Twitter saying "Messi better pray I don’t find him". Alvarez has since issued a statement apologising for getting "carried away", and Messi denied any wrongdoing after Argentina's latest World Cup win over Poland.
WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a misunderstanding," Messi explained. "Those who know me know that I don't disrespect anyone. These are things that happen in the locker room after the game. I don't have to ask for forgiveness because I didn't disrespect the people of Mexico or the jersey."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The scenes in the Argentina changing room came after Messi inspired a 2-0 victory over El Tri on matchday two. The Albiceleste ended up finishing top of Group C following a win over Poland by the same scoreline on Wednesday night, capping off a remarkable recovery following their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi will lead out his country once again in their last 16 tie, where they will face Australia on Monday.
