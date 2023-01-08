'I didn't need time at Barca because I had Messi!' - Chelsea should stick with Potter despite Man City thrashing, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola urged Chelsea to give coach Graham Potter more time to improve his team despite their 4-0 humbling against Manchester City on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea were bested by City for the second time in four days as they crashed out of the FA Cup with a weak performance against Guardiola's side. The Blues have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions and in that time have fallen down to 10th in the Premier League and exited both the FA and League Cup, resulting in calls for Potter to be sacked.

WHAT THEY SAID: But Guardiola says Chelsea would be wrong to get rid of the man who was just appointed to the job in September, saying at a post-match press conference: "I’d say to Todd Boehly, give Graham Potter time. Give him time. All the managers need time and he is right. I know at big clubs results are important but give him time. What he did at Brighton as outstanding, but all the managers need time he is right. In Barcelona I didn’t need two seasons because I had [Lionel] Messi there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea fans voiced their anger at Potter during the weekend loss as they started chanting the name of Thomas Tuchel, who Potter replaced early in the season.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will hope to bounce back on Thursday when they visit Fulham in the Premier League, while City will face Southampton in the League Cup on Wednesday.