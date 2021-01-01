PSG star Di Maria signs one-year contract extension at Parc des Princes until 2022

The Argentine will remain with the Ligue 1 champions until at least next summer as they seek an elusive Champions League title

Angel Di Maria has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the club confirmed on Friday.

Di Maria's new deal is a one-year contract extension, with the club also holding an option for a further 12 months.

The new deal will keep Di Maria with the Ligue 1 giants until 2022 as he looks to continue filling out his personal trophy cabinet in Paris.

Di Maria's time at PSG

Di Maria moved to Ligue 1 in 2015 as he joined PSG after a disappointing one-year stay at Manchester United.

He has gone on to be a vital member of PSG's high-powered attack, lifting 16 trophies during his time with the club.

The Argentine has won four Ligue 1 titles among those, although the Champions League still eludes PSG after the club fell to Bayern Munich in the final last season.

Di Maria has made a total of 248 appearances, scoring 87 goals and providing 99 assists.

His assist total is the second-highest in club history, behind only Safet Susic’s 103. Additionally, Di Maria is the eighth-highest goalscorer in the PSG record books.

Up next

Having taken care of Barcelona in midweek, PSG will now look ahead to the Champions League quarter-finals as the club looks to capture European football's top club prize.

Before that, they have a fight at the top of the table in Ligue 1 as they sit two points behind Lille heading into this weekend's clash with Nantes.

