Memphis Depay can't figure out 'why things keep going wrong for Netherlands' at World Cup

Memphis Depay says he cannot put his finger the reason Netherlands keep failing at World Cup finals after their penalty shootout loss to Argentina.

Netherlands lose on penalties

Have still never won the World Cup

Memphis can't work out why

WHAT HAPPENED? Netherlands produced the most unlikely of comebacks, clawing back a two-goal deficit through a Wout Weghorst brace to send their feisty quarter-final tie against Argentina to extra-time. However, they couldn't complete the job on spot-kicks as Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis missed from 12 yards, allowing Lautaro Martinez to fire Argentina through to the semi-final.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the defeat, Memphis said: "It's unbelievable that you are now going out against Argentina on penalties. I can't put my finger on why things seem to keep going wrong for Netherlands. It also happens in other countries.

"Afterwards you try to comfort everyone on the field. I'm just proud of those guys: of everyone who took their responsibility to take a penalty, of the guys who came on, how everyone delivered in training... We're proud of each other and we can build on this. But this is just a shame, because we really felt we could achieve more.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For a country so rich in footballing history, their record at the World Cup is surprisingly poor. They have been in three finals without winning the tournament - most recently in 2010 - and suffered a major setback four years ago, not even qualifying for the finals in Russia.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MEMPHIS? His wait for World Cup glory goes on until at least 2026 and he will be wanting to quickly put this quarter-final exit in his rear-view mirror. However, he will be back in domestic action with Barcelona when they take on Espanyol on December 31.