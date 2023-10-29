Denis Bouanga stunned once again for LAFC as the reigning MLS Cup champions took a 1-0 series lead over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

LAFC lead series 1-0, win 5-2

Bouanga and hollingshead notch braces

Reigning-champs look back!

TELL ME MORE: A riveting first 45 minutes saw LAFC take the lead two different times, but Vancouver answered nearly immediately each time. Defender Ryan Hollingshead opened the scoring for the hosts, with Denis Bouanga adding their second. The Whitecaps responded to Hollingshead's goal with a brilliant finish from striker Brian White and then Canadian international Samuel Adekugbe equalized just before the halftime whistle.

The second half, however, was an entirely different story. LAFC dominated nearly every stretch of the final 45, and it was the Bouanga show at the forefront. Both Hollingshead and Bouanga found another goal each in the second half, but the Gabon international was absolutely dominant. The dagger and final goal was added late through Jesus Murillo, who scored their third set piece goal of the night.

THE MVP: Denis Bouanga: The 2023 MLS regular season Golden Boot winner, Bouanga was absolutely relentless with his press, effort and attacking momentum all evening. He notched a brace, including a lovely strike from outside the box, but Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka will likely want this one back.

THE BIG LOSER: Vanni Sartini: The Vancouver boss had set his side up absolutely perfectly during the first half, but they lost both their shape and composure just out of the gate. If he wants a chance at advancing to the next round, the Whitecaps will need to play a complete 90 in game 2.

WHAT NEXT VANCOUVER AND LAFC? The two teams are back in action for match 2 of the best-of-3 series on Sunday, November 5.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐