Revealed: DeAndre Yedlin, not Tata Martino, decided to hand Lionel Messi captaincy at Inter Miami

It was DeAndre Yedlin's decision, not coach Tata Martino's, to hand Lionel Messi the armband of Inter Miami.

Messi was named Miami skipper

Yedlin gave away the armband

Martino supported the decision

WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old had a blistering start to his career in the United States after he scored a brilliant last-minute free-kick to give Miami a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. After just one match, coach Tata Martino, announced that Messi will take over as the captain of the MLS outfit from Yedlin.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Katie Witham, it was Yedlin's decision to relinquish the captaincy and hand it over to the 2022 Word Cup winner as a mark of respect. Martino played no role in his decision but extended his support to Yedlin.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi had been the regular captain of Barcelona but was not officially made skipper at Paris Saint-Germain. However, he is the captain of Argentina and guided the Albiceleste to their third World Cup crown in Qatar in 2022.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has been on fire for his new club and has scored five goals in three matches. He will return to action on August 5 against FC Dallas in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.