'Deadly' Sancho would be a good fit for Manchester United, says Saha

The former Red Devil would like to see the England international complete a move to Old Trafford this summer

Louis Saha has expressed his belief that Jadon Sancho would be a good fit for , describing the star as a "deadly" performer in the final third.

Sancho is attracting attention from the biggest clubs across Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old, who moved to Westfalenstadion from in 2017, is enjoying another fine season at Dortmund.

More teams

It has been suggested that a man who has recorded 20 goals and 20 assists in 40 appearances for BVB could make his way back to the Premier League when the transfer market reopens.

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for Sancho's signature, and Saha thinks he could be the final piece in the puzzle Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been trying to piece together over the past year.

Asked if the international would be a good signing for his old club, the former Red Devils striker told beIN Sports: "Totally, yes. He is a player that is uncatchable, he’s clever, quick, very precise. He’s got the legs, the stamina, the quality.

"He’s very creative for that type of player. When you have all those things, like I said about speed and creativity, but precise as well. So, imagine how deadly these things are. You can’t stop the guy and at the same time, he is very precise because he knows how to stop when passing the ball.

"It’s really hard because players, for example, Anthony [Martial] and [Marcus] Rashford, it can be hard for them because most of the time they’re going so quick so it’s hard to deliver the good pass like Juan Mata would do.

Article continues below

"Sancho has got that ability to address the right passes, the right weight of the pass because of his intelligence."

Gareth Southgate has seen Sancho transfer his club form at Dortmund to the international stage with England, but warned the young winger that Premier League football is far more competitive than the Bundesliga when discussing his future earlier this month.

The Three Lions boss told Sky Sports: "The top teams have certainly been a challenge for English teams in the but the level I don't think is quite the same in in terms of the depth because the finances aren't quite the same. Any step for Sancho is going to be a challenge but he's developing really well."