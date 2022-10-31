De Bruyne hints that upcoming World Cup could be his last as he bemoans 'hectic schedule'

Manchester City and Belgium talisman Kevin De Bruyne has hinted that Qatar 2022 could be his last World Cup.

De Bruyne hints he's preparing for final WC

Hectic schedule means players not discussing it

Last chance for Golden Generation to win

WHAT HAPPENED? De Bruyne, now 31-years-old, has confessed that he could play in his final World Cup this winter. The midfielder has also revealed that the City not are not discussing the tournament due to their busy club schedule.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am obviously 31 and I don’t know what will happen in four years," De Bruyne added. "It is my third time, I understand what is coming and I cannot speak for someone else who will be there for the first time. We are not talking about it with team-mates. The schedule is too hectic," he said after City's 1-0 win over Leicester on Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before taking in perhaps his last ever World Cup in Qatar, De Bruyne's attention will be firmly placed on club matters with City. Guardiola's side play four matches across three competitions in just 13 days before the start of Qatar 2022, with De Bruyne and co. determined not to lose ground on Arsenal in the league, following their 5-0 thumping of Forest on Sunday.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? De Bruyne ranks tenth in Belgium international football history for both appearances (93) and goals (25).

WHAT NEXT FOR DE BRUYNE? The first in the aforementioned hectic schedule is a Champions League clash against Sevilla on Wednesday, before City host Fulham in the league on Saturday.