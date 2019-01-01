Davies not fearing Bayern's interest in Man City winger Sane

The Canadian teenager is happy with the progress he is making at the Allianz Arena and is not concerned about further signings

youngster Alphonso Davies is not too worried by any competition for places caused by the possible arrival of Leroy Sane from .

The 18-year-old signed for the giants from in his native Canada last summer, and made his first-team debut on January 27 versus , having officially joined Bayern that month.

Coach Niko Kovac handed the highly-rated Canadian a total of 74 minutes over a total of six appearances in 2019, but Davies does not seem to be in a hurry to make a breakthrough as a regular first team player.

"There's no pressure whatsoever from the club," he told 's Bild newspaper. "They want to build me up, that I get my game time and that I get used to the league.

"It's difficult to come over from Canada as a youngster and play for one of the best teams in the world. They're giving me all the time I need and their plan has been very good so far."

The departure of veteran wide men Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery may, on the surface, make it seem as though there will be more opportunities for Davies to feature regularly in 2019-20, however, there is still plenty of competition at the Allianz Arena.

With Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman already on the books, the -born player already has some exceptional talent ahead of him and, if Bayern move for Manchester City winger Sane, chances for first-team action could be few and far between.

"We've got a good crop of young players," he continued. “KC [Kingsley Coman], Serge [Gnabry] and me are all young and hungry to play. I'm sure that everyone will get their chance to blossom and shine at this club.

"The bosses see something in Leroy, they see something in me. That's why they bought me. That's why they might buy him. I want to develop here. If Leroy should come to us, I can learn a lot from him. He is a top winger for his club and for his country."

Meanwhile, Gnabry would also seemingly welcome the arrival of a Germany international team-mate with the current Bundesliga champions.

“We have already talked about it,” the former man told Bild. “But only he can say what will happen. I would love to have Leroy on my team. I think he would be an asset to Bayern. We also get along very well off the field."