Dani Alves announces decision to leave PSG

The Brazil full-back helped the French champions to retain their Ligue 1 title this season but the club have continued to come up short in Europe

Dani Alves has announced his departure from after two seasons with the giants.

The former and defender revealed the news in an Instagram post, in which he explained that he was closing another chapter of his career.

"Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences," Alves wrote in a lengthy statement.

"I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity to together build a page in the history of this club.

"I would like to thank all the staff for their affection, respect and complicity from day one ... you make this club a little more special."

The 36-year-old joined PSG from Juventus in 2017 and won two Ligue 1 titles in the French capital, though the team have failed in their Qatari owners' stated aim of winning the .

Alves had been signed in the hope of adding pedigree in Europe's top competition, having lifted the trophy three times with Barca in 2009, 2011 and 2015, but PSG have continued to come up short.

The French champions were knocked out by in the last-16 last season, extending the club's wait for their first appearance in the semi-final.

Alves won the Liga title six times in eight seasons with Barca, including a domestic and European treble in 2009 as they cemented their place under Pep Guardiola as the world's best club side.

Article continues below

And he won a second treble in 2015, as Luis Enrique's Barca added to the title and the by beating Juventus to lift the Champions League, the third of the Brazilian's career in .

He featured 73 times across his two seasons for PSG, scoring eight goals as the champions have further entrenched their dominance over Ligue 1.

He is currently captaining at the 2019 Copa America on home soil and scored his team's fourth goal on Saturday as they thrashed 5-0.