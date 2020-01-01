The curious case of Xherdan Shaqiri - what comes next for Liverpool's Swiss star?

The 28-year-old has started only four games in the last 14 months, with Roma, Sevilla and Zenit among those interested in signing him

Xherdan Shaqiri was smiling, buoyant, confident. Looking to the future. Happy to talk.

“I’m ready,” he told the waiting media at Anfield. “I’ve worked very hard to be ready when the coach needs me, and I’m feeling good.”

That was December 4, after the Swiss star had helped to a 5-2 Merseyside derby win over . Shaqiri, making his first competitive start of the season, had scored the Reds’ second goal, completed 90 minutes and impressed everyone with his sharpness and stamina. “I’m feeling fresh, “ he added. “Let’s hope for more games!”

And since then? Not much. A Premier League start against 10 days later, one against Monterrey in the Club World Cup just before Christmas, and three substitute appearances, the last of which came at on January 11.

His total minutes since ? 143. An ongoing calf injury had left the 28-year-old in the shadows, even prior to the suspension of the Premier League earlier this month.

Shaqiri was one of four Reds players, along with Alisson Becker, Yasser Larouci and Nathaniel Clyne, reporting to Melwood last week. With Liverpool’s training centre otherwise locked down to Jurgen Klopp and his players, the former Stoke man would arrive alone for treatment with rehabilitation physio Dave Rydings, the injured players’ slots staggered so as to reduce the risk of contamination.

That’s changed now, with Melwood on total lockdown for the foreseeable. The first-team squad are conducting training sessions from their homes via the Zoom video app, while the injured players work privately with the club’s medical staff.

What a strange 12 months it has been for Shaqiri. Having made such a promising start to his Liverpool career, with six goals in his first 18 appearances (only 10 of which were starts), the £13million ($16m) man has since been unable to command a regular place in Klopp’s plans.

He’s delivered when called upon though. Remarkably, Shaqiri started only one game last season after January 30, and it was the semi-final second leg win over , when he supplied the cross for Gini Wijnaldum to head Liverpool’s third goal of an incredible 4-0 win.

His next start was that win over Everton seven months later, when he latched onto Sadio Mane’s pass to score past Jordan Pickford. Big contributions in big games, just like his two goals off the bench in what proved to be Jose Mourinho’s last game as manager, in December 2018.

The expectation at Anfield, prior to the coronavirus crisis, was that Shaqiri would be sold at the end of this season. There had been interest in January, with and making loan enquiries which were swiftly rebuffed by Michael Edwards, the Reds’ sporting director.

Reports in suggesting that Liverpool had asked for €15m (£13.7m/$16.5m) for a permanent deal were dismissed by club sources, who were adamant that Shaqiri would not be allowed to leave at that point.

Both Roma and Sevilla have retained their interest in the player, while there have also been overtures from , where and are among those that have made checks. Liverpool were anticipating firm bids in the coming weeks, and would have asked for around €30m (£27m/$33m) though transfer talks have understandably, for the time being at least, taken a back seat given the current climate.

Shaqiri remains a popular figure within the club; positive, upbeat and a keen watcher of football from around the world. There have been no issues with his training levels, only frustration at the way his calf problems have sidelined him at crucial times.

The remarkable durability of the men he must dislodge or deputise for, meanwhile, only serves to underline the importance of staying fit. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino rarely miss a game, but Shaqiri has only reached 30 league appearances once in the last eight seasons.

His quality is unquestioned, though his best run in the side came in a period where Liverpool had switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation, allowing him to play more as a wide midfielder than an inside forward on the right. Club sources believe his best position could be as an orthodox No.10, but Liverpool do not play with one, meaning his role generally, certainly since the start of 2019, has been as an impact sub or occasional deputy.

Article continues below

That is unlikely to satisfy a player who has already left both and in search of regular football. Shaqiri, a confident character who backs his ability, has not publicly stated any displeasure at his situation, and has worked tirelessly to get back to fitness, but it is understood that he is at the very least ready to consider the idea of a transfer.

That would be a shame, given the memories he has already given Liverpool, but with the club likely to look to add at least one forward player to their ranks in the summer, and with the likes of Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and, perhaps, Harry Wilson all queueing behind him, it is hard to see where Shaqiri fits going forward.

Maybe, who knows, he’ll surprise us all. He’s done it before, after all…