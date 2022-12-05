'We will need him' - Croatia boss Dalic rubbishes talk of international retirement for Modric

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic dismissed notions of Luka Modric retiring from the national team anytime soon, underlining his importance to the squad.

Modric turned 37 in September

Made 159th cap vs Japan

Dalic insisted Qatar wouldn't be his last tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Modric turning 37 in September and making his 159th international cap in Monday's last-16 tie against Japan, Dalic appeared certain that the veteran midfielder would be a part of his plans for years to come. The Croatia boss also believes that the player himself would want to remain part of the team for his own "self-improvement".

WHAT THEY SAID: "This will not be Luka’s last tournament," Dalic declared in a press conference. "He will continue to play for Croatia, I am absolutely certain of that. Luka continues to work hard and he continues to strive for self-improvement. We will need him for some time more in the future.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dalic went on to highlight the staggering achievements his side have made given the small stature of Croatia as a nation, stating: “The results we have produced at the World Cup and in European Championships over the last few years are unrivalled for a country of our size. I believe this team has given great success to our people - and when you look at it this really is a miracle. We have become a force in world football because we are a nation who always feels like we have to prove ourselves."

DID YOU KNOW? Croatia's lineup to face Japan was the oldest in a World Cup knockout stage game since France's in the 2006 final vs Italy (30y 8d).

WHAT NEXT FOR CROATIA? Dalic's side will battle it out with Japan in Monday's last-16 fixture for a place in the quarter-finals, which would be Croatia's second successive World Cup last-eight matchup.