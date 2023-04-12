Cristiano Ronaldo set to go to WAR with Rudi Garcia as he feels Al-Nassr boss is holding back team's potential

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly at loggerheads with Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia, who he feels isn't getting the most out of the team.

Al-Nassr three points off top spot

Ronaldo frustrated with manager's approach

Some reports suggest position under threat

WHAT HAPPENED? A 0-0 draw against mid-table Al-Fayha saw Al-Nassr fall three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad and prompted a furious reaction from their Portuguese captain after the match. Now, it appears that tensions have boiled over behind the scenes, with Ronaldo reportedly unhappy with Garcia's tactical approach - despite him being appointed almost half a year before his own arrival at the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the likes of Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal further down the pecking order, it seems likely that it will be a two-horse race for the Saudi Pro League crown. According to reports from the Saudi press (via AS), Ronaldo feels that Garcia should be getting more out of his players, as he feels they have potential to go on and become champions. The 38-year-old has expressed his unhappiness behind the scenes ahead of a crucial run of fixtures for the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It seems Ronaldo's war waged with his coach may have damning ramifications. Further reports from Saudi Arabia suggest that Garcia's position may now be under serious threat, less than a year after being appointed. Conflicting accounts vary, though, with some suggesting the French coach's departure is imminent, while others state that he will be allowed one more game at the helm.

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR? In any case, there will likely be intense pressure on Garcia - both from Ronaldo and in the media - to get a result in Al-Nassr's next league outing, which comes against Al-Hilal next Tuesday.