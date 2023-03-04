Cristiano Ronaldo proudly poses with his Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award & vows to achieve more success at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo was all smiles as he posed with his Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for February, which he hoped was "the first of many".

Ronaldo picks up award

Scored eight in February

Title clash on horizon

WHAT HAPPENED? After an uncharacteristically slow start in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo exploded to life in February, scoring eight goals and providing two assists. Those performances have helped Al-Nassr maintain their place at the top of the Saudi Pro League with five straight wins.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese superstar seems to be enjoying his new life in the Gulf and has more trophies in his sights, writing on Twitter: "Happy to win the February Player of the month award for the Roshan Saudi League. Hopefully the 1st of many! Proud to be part of this team."

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Al-Nassr's first position will come under threat this week when they visit main title rivals Al-Ittihad on Thursday.