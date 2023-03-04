Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue of former Manchester United team-mate during 'painful' date with Miss California

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Man Utd team-mate Danny Simpson has revealed how the Portuguese megastar once bailed him out during an awkward first date.

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Leicester City full-back Simpson has been talking to the Under The Cosh podcast about his title-winning career. The interview brought up some off-beat highlights including the night where a chance encounter with his former Manchester United team-mate, Ronaldo, saved an uncomfortable date with Miss California in Los Angeles in 2016.

WHAT THEY SAID: Simpson told the podcast: "We were in LA on this pre-season tour. I got asked on this date with Miss California, so I sneaked out for that. I got to this restaurant in LA, we were sat there having dinner and it was not going well at all. It was painful. Then I got a little tap on my shoulder, I looked up and it was only Ronaldo. So me and him had a hug and all that. I sat back down and she was like 'How do you know Ronaldo?' I played it down saying I used to play with him but it changed the night."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The pair played together at United in 2007/08 when Simpson emerged from the youth ranks before eventually moving on to Newcastle, QPR and Leicester where he was part of the Foxes' famous league title win. He has recently retired after spells at Huddersfield and Bristol City.

WHAT NEXT FOR SIMPSON AND RONALDO? Simpson seems to be enjoying his retirement while his former team-mate is still chasing titles and has a top-of-the-table clash against Al-Ittihad to prepare for this Thursday.