'Vacation mood' - Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes on holiday with ex-Man Utd team-mate Diogo Dalot

Cristiano Ronaldo shares pictures of his vacation as he relaxes with his former Manchester United team-mate Diogo Dalot.

Ronaldo vacations with Dalot

Shares photos of vacation

Due to return to pre-season in July

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently on vacation with his family and friends after having completed international commitments with Portugal against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland. The Portugal captain posted photos with his former Manchester United team-mate and friend Diogo Dalot.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: "Vacation mood 😎"

THE GOSSIP: The 38-year-old has been vacationing with his kids and girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez as the couple have shared numerous photos on their luxurious yacht as the forward gets to spend some quality time off the field.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 38-year-old must be enjoying vacations to the fullest as he will look to head back to Saudi Arabia for the pre-season training with Al-Nassr in July.