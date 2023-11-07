Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr team-mates ahead of AFC Champions League clash which legendary forward is being rested for

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to his Al-Nassr team-mates ahead of their AFC Champions League clash with Al-Duhail.

Ronaldo rested for Champions League clash

Wished team good luck in Qatar

Captain set to return this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Head coach Luis Castro confirmed that Ronaldo would sit out of the match as a precautionary measure, with the legendary forward clocking up a lot of minutes recently. Although he won't feature against the Qatari side, the 38 year old posted on Instagram before the contest, wishing his team good luck.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision to rest Ronaldo was partly influenced by Al-Nassr's flying start to the Champions League group stages. They have won all three of their group games so far and will confirm their progression to the next round with a victory in Qatar on Tuesday.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be back in the side on Saturday when Al-Nassr travel to Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.