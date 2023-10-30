'Fantastic night' - Georgina Rodriguez joins partner Cristiano Ronaldo ringside for Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou 'Battle of the Baddest' bout in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez joined partner Cristiano Ronaldo ringside for the Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou fight in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo ringside for Fury/Ngannou fight

Rodriguez posted pictures on Instagram

Thanked senior Saudi official for 'fantastic night'

WHAT HAPPENED? Rodriguez posted pictures, including those from ringside, as she and Ronaldo spent Saturday night at the Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou fight in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. Fury won the bout courtesy of a contentious split-decision.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Rodriguez called it a 'fantastic night' and noted her congratulations to Riyadh Season, Saudi Arabia's enormous winter entertainment festival. "We really enjoyed it," she wrote.

THE GOSSIP: Based on the gratitude of the post, the couple appeared to be guests of Turki Alalshikh, a Saudi adviser at the Royal Court who is currently Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment. The 42-year-old has also been owner of Spanish club UD Almeria since 2019, overseeing their return to La Liga.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 38-year-old had been in action for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League a few hours before the Fury-Ngannou fight and the team will take to the pitch again on Tuesday when they face Jordan Henderson's Al-Ettifaq in the last 16 of this season's King's Cup.