Cristiano Ronaldo surprisingly comments on scathing Lionel Messi attack from Spanish journalist arguing that Inter Miami star 'looked retired' at PSG & should only have five Ballon d'Or awards

Cristiano Ronaldo surprisingly commented on a scathing attack on Lionel Messi from a Spanish journalist after the Inter Miami star's Ballon d'Or win.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi won his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or at the 2023 ceremony in Paris on Monday night, moving three clear of eternal rival Ronaldo in the process. Some critics have suggested that the Inter Miami and Argentina forward was fortunate to beat Erling Haaland to the award, though, including Diario AS journalist Tomas Roncero. He said in a video posted on the Spanish outlet's Instagram account: "Hello friends. What we knew has happened. They were going to give another Ballon d’Or to Messi. He went to retire at Miami, but he was already looking retired at PSG to prepare for the World Cup. He won the World Cup, yes, well, but with 6 penalties in their favour. The World Cup was 10 months ago, we’re in November. Messi has eight Ballon d’Ors well, he should have five, he has the Ballon d’Ors of [Andres] Iniesta and Xavi, [Robert] Lewandowski who won six trophies in one season and Haaland who was the top scorer of everything."

Ronaldo liked the controversial post and, surprisingly, also commented with four laughing face emojis. The Al-Nassr striker's reply has already been liked by well over 12,000 Instagram users.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi and Ronaldo enjoyed a host of memorable battles during their respective spells at Barcelona and Real Madrid as records tumbled around them. It has long been debated which man deserves the title of the greatest player in history, but some have suggested that Messi moved ahead of the Portugal star after inspiring Argentina to their third World Cup crown at Qatar 2022.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be back in action for Al-Nassr when they face Al-Ettifaq in a King Cup of Champions round of 16 tie on Tuesday. Messi, meanwhile, has just finished his first campaign in MLS with Inter Miami, and won't return to the pitch until Argentina's next set of international fixtures in November.