Cristiano Ronaldo hailed for transmitting 'contagious energy' at Al-Nassr as Luis Castro insists Portugal superstar 'can go to his own limits'

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed by coach Luis Castro for transmitting "contagious energy" and also insisted that he "can go to his own limits" at Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo praised by coach Luis Castro

Has six goals in seven games

Lauded him for being an exemplary professional

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar is known for his fitness regime which has helped him remain on top of the game even at 38 years of age. He has scored six goals in seven games and also fired Al-Nassr to the Arab Champions Cup trophy with a 2-1 victory over Al-Hilal, which was his first silverware since he moved to the middle east from Europe.

Coach Castro is impressed with Ronaldo's professionalism and hailed him for pushing his limits on the field and inspiring his teammates to do the same.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's hard to say something about him that the world doesn't know. He has a lot of focus on everyday football. He transmits a contagious energy to the game and to his teammates. The day-to-day training, recovery, is fantastic”, he told while speaking to the GOAT channel, on Youtube.

"He is a captain for what he does every second of his day. Food, rest, hours of sleep, it's total control of his body. On the field, he is that player. He can go to his own limits ”, he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Ronaldo picked up an injury in the final of the Arab Champions Cup which forced him to sit out the Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Ettifaq. He returned to action against Al-Taawoun but had little impact on the game as the Knights of Najd succumbed to their second straight defeat in four days.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will shift his focus to continental commitments and will look to bring Al-Nassr back on the winning track when they face Shabab Al-Ahli in an AFC Champions League play-off fixture on Tuesday evening.