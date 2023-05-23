Cristiano Ronaldo shows off $700,000 watch covered in anti-reflective sapphire crystals & boasting a blue alligator strap

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another unique timepiece to his collection, with the Portuguese superstar flaunting a watch that is worth $700,000.

Portuguese superstar lives life of luxury

Boasts watches and cars aplenty

Currently plying his trade in the Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? The Al-Nassr forward is an ambassador for Jacob & Co, with a number of designs from the luxury brand figuring prominently in his recent social media activity, and they have delivered the five-time Ballon d’Or winner another eye-catching accessory. Ronaldo’s newest watch is the ‘Brilliant Flying Tourbillion’ and is covered from front to back in anti-reflective sapphire crystals, with the dial invisibly set with baguette-cut precious stones while boasting a blue alligator strap.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is already the proud owner of a one-of-a-kind ‘Tsavorites’ design from Jacob & Co – which is covered in green gemstones and offers a nod towards the iconic 38-year-old now plying his club trade in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT? Many designs from Jacob & Co have been inspired by Ronaldo, with the company’s founder first linking up with the Portugal international 20 years ago, and there are ‘Flight of CR7’ and ‘Heart of CR7’ offerings within their collection.