CR7 set for a change of sport?! Cristiano Ronaldo set to expand business empire with huge 17-court padel complex in Oeiras

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his business empire with a huge 17-court padel complex in Oeiras, Portugal.

Ronaldo wins federation tender

'City of Padel' to be built near Lisbon

Al-Nassr star fan of growing sport

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was awarded the contract to build the new 'City of Padel' by the Portuguese Padel Federation. Oeiras, a coastal town just outside Lisbon, is the chosen site for the venue, which will be capable of hosting international competitions. Ronaldo's company 'CR7' is set to invest €5 million (£4.3m/$5.4m) in the project.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is a confirmed fan of the fast-paced sport which has grown rapidly in popularity in recent years. A racket sport played using the same scoring system as tennis, padel differs in that it is played only in a doubles format in a walled court using smaller, stringless rackets.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The president of the Portuguese Padel Federation, Ricardo Oliveira, was delighted with the agreement: "It's a dream come true," he said. "We couldn't have better partners. A great businessman and the best sportsman in the world. We can say, with total certainty, that the facilities will be unparalleled. This will consolidate Portugal as an international padel power".

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? It will be back to business on the field when Ronaldo's Al-Nassr take on Al-Raed on Saturday in the Saudi Pro League.