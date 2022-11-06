Coutinho's World Cup hopes in danger as Emery confirms injury kept him out of Man Utd clash

Philippe Coutinho's World Cup hopes may be in danger as Aston Villa coach Unai Emery said he missed the win against Manchester United through injury.

Villa defeated Man Utd 3-1

Coutinho was absent from match-day squad

Emery revealed Brazilian's quad injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Coutinho was absent as Villa gave Emery a dream start to his Premier League return with a hard-fought 3-1 victory against United at Villa Park. During his post-match interview after the win, Emery revealed that a quadricep injury had kept the Brazilian out of the squad, and could make him a doubt for the World Cup in a few weeks.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Coutinho is injured," Emery said to Birmingham Mail. "I don't know how long it will be but, today, he couldn't play and he's not going to play until after the break. It's a muscular injury. He’s not going to play on Thursday or Sunday because he’s injured and he’s out longer.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coutinho's absence certainly wasn't felt at Villa Park, as a sturdy performance gave Villa a win which takes them up to 13th. For Coutinho, this injury news couldn't have come at a worse time. With the World Cup just a few weeks away, Brazil manager Tite will be sweating on the midfielder's fitness ahead of his squad selection later this month.

WHAT NEXT FOR VILLA? In Coutinho's absence, Villa take on United again on Thursday, this time at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup. They then travel to Brighton next Sunday in their last Premier League match before the international break.