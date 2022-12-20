Coutinho wants to leave Aston Villa and return to Brazil just months after signing permanent deal

- Coutinho signed permanent deal in May
- Wants to return to Brazil
- Corinthians hoping to strike deal
WHAT'S HAPPENING? Philippe Coutinho wants to leave Aston Villa and return to Brazil, GOAL understands. The 30-year-old only signed a four-year permanent deal back in May and has attracted interest from Corinthians. Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, has a good relationship with the Brazilian side but a deal will be difficult due to the playmaker's high salary.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Corinthians are unlikely to be able afford to sign Coutinho permanently but could try to land the 30-year-old on loan, with both clubs paying part of his salary. There is also a chance Villa could terminate Coutinho's deal but that scenario is considered to be more remote.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Coutinho signed for Aston Villa under previous manager Steven Gerrard and was a hit initially. However, the Brazilian's form has tailed off and he has only started six Premier League games so far in 2022-23 and is yet to manage a goal or an assist. It's not clear yet if Coutinho will be in new manager Unai Emery's plans for the future.
WHAT NEXT? Coutinho may be hoping a deal can be struck during the January transfer window. Aston Villa return to action before the window opens against Liverpool on Boxing Day in the Premier League.