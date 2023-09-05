Colorado Rapids sack head coach Robin Fraser after four seasons with team 10 points adrift at bottom of Western Conference

The Colorado Rapids have parted ways with head coach Robin Fraser after an underwhelming 2023 campaign so far.

Rapids part ways with Fraser

Sit last in race for Supporter's Shield

Three wins in 26 matches

WHAT HAPPENED? Fraser, 56, joined the Rapids in 2019 and held a record of 47-48-34 across four seasons with the club. The team currently sit bottom of MLS with just 19 points accumulated through 26 matches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In 2021, Fraser guided the Rapids to their best-ever regular season points total when they topped the Western Conference. He also led them to back-to-back playoff appearances in both 2020 and 2021, narrowly missing out on MLS Coach of the Year at the end of the latter campaign. The Rapids, however, have one win in their last 14 matches and have been shutout in nine of their last 10.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “We’re incredibly grateful to Robin for his commitment to the club and for what he achieved during his time here as head coach,” said Colorado Rapids President Padraig Smith. “This was a difficult decision but one we felt was necessary to best position the club to return to the playoffs and ultimately compete for trophies. We thank Robin for his four years of dedicated work and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR COLORADO RAPIDS?: The Western Conference side returns to action on Saturday, September 16 when they host the New England Revolution.