Luciano Spalletti on verge of sensational Napoli exit just weeks after securing Serie A title as tension with owner Aurelio De Laurentiis reaches breaking point

The relationship between Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti and Aurelio De Laurentiis hits a breaking point.

Tension soaring between Spalletti and De Laurentiis

Lack of communication between the manager and the club

Rafa Benitez and Antonio Conte as potential replacements

WHAT HAPPENED? The growing tension between De Laurentiis and Spalletti has become increasingly evident in recent days and reports in Italy claim that the latter could be on his way out of Napoli after winning the Scudetto with them.

According to Il Corriere della Sera, communication between De Laurentiis and Spalletti has completely broken down and as a result, the Scudetto-winning coach’s future is now up in the air.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli had triggered the option of an automatic extension for the Scudetto-winning coach, meaning Spalletti has a year left on his contract still. However, the 64-year-old was reportedly baffled to learn this via PEC rather than being communicated directly by the club authorities.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If Spalletti does leave, Rafael Benitez has been tipped to take over by La Gazzetta dello Sport, which would be his second stint in Campania following a two-year spell in charge between 2013-15. According to Tuttosport, Antonio Conte is the leading candidate to take on the mantle with Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini and Fiorentina’s Vincenzo Italiano also being mentioned.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? With three league games remaining, Spalletti will be hoping to hit the 90-point mark with his historic Napoli side.