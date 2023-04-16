Ciro Immobile involved in car accident with vehicle colliding with tram near Stadio Olimpico

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has been involved in a car accident involving a tram near the Stadio Olimpico.

Widespread reports in Italy have confirmed that the centre-forward was involved in a collision that saw his car effectively 'destroyed'.

Italy 24 reports that the accident occurred in Rome, near Ponte Matteotti, which is just five minutes from the Stadio Olimpico, Lazio's home ground.

Immobile is said to have hurt his arm, according to Corriere dello Sport, although one person has been taken to hospital.

The report also claims that Immobile told people at the scene that the tram "went through a red light" and then made contact with his vehicle.

He said, as seen in videos posted on social media: "The tram went through a red light. Luckily I'm fine, my arm just hurts a little." Immobile also accompanied the injured person to the ambulance, asking after their condition.

Immobile, one of the leading goalscorers in Serie A history, has been in fine form for his club this season and netted for Lazio on Saturday evening, from the penalty spot, as they beat Spezia 3-0.

Lazio are currently second in the league standings, with 61 points, although they remain 14 adrift of runaway leaders Napoli.

Immobile has scored 12 goals in all competitions this term and remains Lazio's captain. They will be hopeful that he is capable of making a swift return, with their next fixture coming against Torino next weekend.