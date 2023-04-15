Christian Pulisic STARTS as new Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard hands big opportunity to USMNT winger for Brighton clash

Christian Pulisic has been handed a surprise start by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard for this afternoon's clash with Brighton.

First start in a month

Joao Felix benched

Mudryk also given chance

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic has struggled for game time this season but is given a chance as Chelsea look to solve their goalscoring problems against the high-flying Seagulls.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic forms part of a heavily rotated Chelsea side as Lampard oversees his first match back at Stamford Bridge since his re-appointment on an interim basis. Fringe players Trevoh Chalobah and Denis Zakaria also start, while Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling - both traditional wingers - complete the three-man attack. Joao Felix, Mateo Kovacic and Reece James are among those to have been rotated out.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The winger will hope to make a significant impact against Brighton and will hope to earn a place in Lampard's line-up to face Real Madrid in midweek.