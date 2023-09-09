'It's not normal' - Chris Powell lauds 'absolutely fearless' Jude Bellingham and insists he is a future England and Real Madrid captain

Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid has been a very successful one so far and Chris Powell thinks he can become an English legend.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Charlton Athletic man talked about the English youngsters including Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and the Madrid midfielder. Powell praised the youngster's fearlessness at taking on the challenge at Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Jude’s quite unique in his knowledge and understanding of the game. What Birmingham City and his family particularly have done with Jude and his brother [Jobe] — his brother’s equally as good from what I’ve seen — is he has a real persona about him that’s not normal in a 20-year-old, or 18 when I first met him."

“Jude’s absolutely fearless. Just look at what he’s doing at Real Madrid. Fearless! It’s not normal. But it is to him. He’s just taken on every challenge as if it’s normal. OK, it’s the England national team, fine, I’ll get on with it. It’s the Euros, it’s the World Cup, it’s Dortmund, it’s Real Madrid, I’m going for £100 million, OK! He gets on with it."

“Jude just looks at the game and understands what the coach and manager wants. It’s the values he was taught growing up. His dad [Mark] was a good player. Apparently, I’m his dad’s hero, bizarrely. His dad’s from Essex and supported Southend United in the Nineties. That’s when I played. His family are really, really good people."

“If we produce more like Jude, it’ll be great for England. He is going to be a future England captain. He will be Madrid's captain.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has had an unprecedented start to the season at Madrid equaling Cristiano Ronaldo's start in La Liga, scoring five goals in his first four games in La Liga. He has helped Madrid occupy first place in the standings of the Spanish first division after four games.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder is currently with the English national team and will be involved in a friendly against Scotland on September 12.