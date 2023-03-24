Chelsea to host Ukraine fund-raiser with Mykhailo Mudryk and Oleksandr Zinchenko set to feature in all-star match

Dominic Booth
|
Todd Boehly Mykhailo Mudryk Oleksandr Zinchenko splitGetty/GOAL
ChelseaUkraineM. MudrykO. Zinchenko

Chelsea will host a charity match in August to raise funds for Ukraine, featuring Blues winger Mykhailo Mudryk and Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  • Stamford Bridge to host charity match
  • Mudryk and Zinchenko expected to take part
  • Funds to go to war-stricken Ukraine

WHAT HAPPENED? The Evening Standard reports that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has agreed for a 'Football for Ukraine' American-style all-star matchup to be played at Stamford Bridge in August, featuring two of Ukraine's finest international from both sides of London.

🏆 TOP STORY: Bayern sack Nagelsmann & appoint Tuchel

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Have Bayern made the right call?

🚨 MUST READ: How to build a €10m wonderkid

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the 2023/24 Premier League season due to get under way on August 12, the game would have to be played before then, but it's reported that officials hope big-name players from the Premier League and around the world will agree to take part. Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko and Bournemouth’s Illya Zabarnyi are two other Ukrainian stars currently plying their trade in the Premier League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Mykhaylo Mudryk Ukraine 2022Getty ImagesOleksandr Zinchenko Ukraine 2022GettyTodd BoehlyGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? 'Football for Ukraine' is a charitable organisation that is aiming to arrange events to raise funds and increase awareness about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What should Chelsea do with Joao Felix at the end of the season?

4523 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

What should Chelsea do with Joao Felix at the end of the season?

  • 13%New loan deal
  • 59%Sign on permanent basis
  • 28%Send back to Atletico Madrid
4523 Votes

Editors' Picks