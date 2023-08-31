Chelsea to sign another Brazilian teenager? Blues make €21m bid for Gabriel Moscardo but Corinthians demand more

Chelsea have made a €21 million (£18m/$23m) bid for Brazilian teen sensation Gabriel Moscardo, but his club Corinthians are demanding more cash.

WHAT HAPPENED? Moscardo is the latest talent to attract the attention of Todd Boehly's heavy-spending Chelsea, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Reports suggest that the Blues have made a €21m offer for the 17-year-old starlet, in the form of a fixed fee bid with no add-ons or sell-on clause. However, Sao Paulo-based side Corinthians are hoping to receive more money for their academy product.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If the transfer does end up going through, Moscardo won't be heading straight to Stamford Bridge. The youngster would be loaned straight back to Corinthians until June, giving him another season to develop his skills in his home nation. The Brazilian Serie A season doesn't end until December, although admittedly Corinthians — sat firmly in mid-table in 13th place — have little to play for until then.

The London side's interest in Moscardo comes in the wake of the arrival of Deivid Washington at Stamford Bridge. The 18-year-old forward joined Mauricio Pochettino's team this summer from Santos, signing a seven year contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSCARDO? Moscardo's future depends on whether Chelsea are willing to cough up more money to attract the promising young midfielder. Corinthians reportedly aren't satisfied with the west London club's offer, although given that the Brazilian has only made six senior appearances for the Sao Paulo side following his debut in July, he's already commanding a pretty staggering transfer fee.