Chelsea close to signing Romeo Lavia! Blues nearing agreement with Southampton over £50m-rated midfielder - but they want Moises Caicedo too

Chelsea are close to hijacking another potential Liverpool deal having reportedly agreed terms with Southampton for midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea close to agreeing fee

Liverpool still in hunt

Clubs fight for Caicedo signature

WHAT HAPPENED? Sky Sports report that the Blues are close to an agreement with the Saints over a fee for the 19-year-old Belgian midfielder who has long been the focus of overtures of Liverpool this summer. Any deal is believed to be independent of Chelsea's fevered pursuit of Brighton's Moises Caicedo. The two clubs remain locked in a bidding war for the Ecuadorian international's signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have submitted several incrementally bigger bids for Lavia this summer but, as with Caicedo, it appears Chelsea have come big and late with a bid to close a deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA AND LIVERPOOL? The two clubs will take a break from duelling in the transfer market and face off on the pitch against each other this Sunday, in the Premier League's opening weekend's most glamorous fixture.