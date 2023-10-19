'Ridiculous offer! - Agent blasts Chelsea and explains why Blues missed out on Mohammed Kudus despite agreeing personal terms

Mohammed Kudus' agent, Jen Mendelewitsch, revealed a "ridiculous" Chelsea offer that saw the Blues miss out on the midfielder.

Chelsea had Kudus on their shortlist

Had agreed personal terms with the player

But offered just £17m to Ajax

WHAT HAPPENED? A host of clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain were being touted as the possible destination for the Ghanaian. Todd Bohely and Co. moved swiftly to wrap up the deal and even agreed to personal terms with the player but offered just £17 million to Ajax, which the Dutch giants quickly turned down.

Mendelewitsch alleged that Chelsea applied the same tactic with many players as they were overtly consumed with the negotiations with Brighton for Moises Caicedo.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We reached an agreement with Chelsea, we agreed the contract with Chelsea but the deal was not done," she told RMC Sport.

"He talked with the coach but in the end, it didn't happen because Chelsea made a ridiculous offer to Ajax. There was no counter offer. Chelsea did this with lots of players this summer, making very low offers to clubs knowing that they would not be accepted. The truth is that they were completely focused on the transfer of Caicedo which took up all their energy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before Kudus finally sealed his £38m move to West Ham in the summer, Mendelewitsch revealed that his profile was also sent to PSG, but the Parisians decided to turn him down.

"He wanted to leave but there weren't 50,000 clubs that needed a midfielder and could afford him," she continued.

"Obviously we offered his profile to PSG, then it was the club's choice not to move forward. Every club has the right to decide that they go to another profile or that it is not their priority,' she said.

WHAT NEXT? West Ham will return to action against Aston Villa in a Premier League encounter on Sunday.