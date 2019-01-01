Chelsea midfielder Fabregas closing in on Monaco move

The Spaniard appears set to join Thierry Henry's side with Milan unable to afford the 31-year-old

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is edging closer to a move to Monaco, Goal understands.

The 31-year-old is entering the final six months of his Chelsea deal and is prepared to move on with playing time hard to come by this season under Maurizio Sarri.

Though Fabregas is keen to depart Stamford Bridge in search of more game time, Sarri still wants the Spaniard to stay at Chelsea.

"It would be really a problem without Cesc," Sarri said last week. "I want him to stay, I don't know the final decision of Cesc and the club of course.

"But for me it's very important and if Cesc will go I think that we need to buy another player, and it's not easy because, technically, Cesc is a very important player."

AC Milan are also in the mix for Fabregas but are struggling to come up with the funds for a transfer fee and wages.

Manager Gennaro Gattuso expressed his frustration with the situation last week, with Financial Fair Play restrictions preventing Milan from significant investment in players.

"We have stakes. We cannot do what we want," Gattuso told DAZN. "The club has been clear. Fabregas? There are important figures involved."

At Monaco, Fabregas would link up with manager Thierry Henry, who was the Spaniard's team-mate when the pair were at Arsenal between 2003 and 2007.

Article continues below

Fabregas would be a much-needed addition for Henry, who has endured a torrid time since he took over at Monaco in October.

Henry has lost six of his nine league matches in charge at Monaco, with the club sitting 19th in Ligue 1, four points from safety.

Ignasi Oliva Gispert contributed additional reporting to this story.