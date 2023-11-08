'We didn't accept him' - Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel sheds light on Rafael Benitez's cold reception at Stamford Bridge & the run in with John Terry that led to his demise

John Obi Mikel revealed that Chelsea players never accepted Rafael Benitez as their manager and how a clash with John Terry resulted in his ouster.

Mikel revealed why they never accepted Benitez

Clashed with John Terry

Benitez won the Europa League with Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? Benitez took charge of Chelsea as an interim manager in November 2012 after the sacking of Roberto Di Matteo but the Spaniard could not keep his job beyond the 2012/13 season. Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel recently revealed that the Blues dressing room at that time did not accept Benitez as their manager due to his past association with rivals Liverpool and how a clash with club legend Terry resulted in his ouster from the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on talkSPORT's White and Jordan show, Mikel said, "No, we were not. We made that clear. I think obviously Liverpool was a big rival for us, but coming into the club as well, I think the fans also didn't like Rafa. I think there was something about Rafa and the fans that the fans didn't take to him. Same as the players, we didn't accept him as one of us.

"Then we had the thing with JT where JT got dropped, JT wasn't playing as much as he wanted. Obviously, JT always played and Rafa came in and was like 'you're not going to play every game'. Obviously, JT wanted an explanation, 'why am I not played?' and Rafa didn't give him that. JT got together by himself and decided yeah, your time is gone!"

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During his short spell at Stamford Bridge, the former Real Madrid and Liverpool coach managed to win the Europa League title.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-1, Mauricio Pochettino's men will now prepare to take on league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.