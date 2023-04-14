Interim Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that Kalidou Koulibaly will miss their Champions League second leg against Real Madrid.

Lampard confirms Koulibaly injury

'Matter of weeks rather than days'

Chelsea trail Real 2-0 in UCL last eight tie

WHAT HAPPENED? Senegalese defender Koulibaly strained his hamstring during Chelsea's 2-0 defeat away to Los Blancos in the first leg of the Champions League quarter final, which interim boss Lampard has since been able to provide an update on.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking before his side's Premier League clash with Brighton, Lampard said: "He won’t be available for either game. It’s a hamstring injury and it will be a matter of weeks rather than days."

He added: "He’s a very good, very experienced player. People talk a lot about our squad but when we haven’t got lots of cover in certain times and obviously the Champions League squad is different to the Premier League squad, of course it’s a disappointment for him and for us, but an opportunity for someone else."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news is concerning for the Blues who have struggled to regroup under interim management, with defeat at the Bernabeu Lampard's second loss in as many games since returning to the dugout for Chelsea. Ben Chilwell picked up a red card and is also out of the second leg, while January signing Benoit Badiashile was not included in their Champions League squad, giving the Blues a lot to work out in defence.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Brighton visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon where three points is vital to give the team a boost in difficult circumstances.