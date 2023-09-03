Chelsea make history! 17-year-old Lexi Potter signs professional terms with Blues in landmark move for women's football

In a landmark move for women's football, 17-year-old Lexi Potter signed her first professional contract with the Blues.

Potter signs for Chelsea in landmark move

First English footballer to sign professional contract at 17

Will join Crystal Palace on loan

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea academy graduate became the first woman footballer in England to sign a professional contract at the age of 17. Potter has committed her future to the Blues until the summer of 2026. She will now join Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter has been a part of Chelsea since the age of eight and played a crucial role in the Blues winning the FA Youth Cup at the U16 level and the FA Women’s Academy Cup where they beat Manchester United in the final last season.

WHAT THEY SAID?: After signing her first-ever contract, Potter told Chelsea's website: "It’s an absolute dream come true for me and my family. I’ve been here since I was eight years old and it’s everything you could ever dream of. I’m really grateful and really excited for the future."

WHAT NEXT? Emma Hayes' side will be next seen in action in a friendly match against Barcelona on Sunday. They begin their Women's Super League campaign on October 1 against Tottenham Hotspur.