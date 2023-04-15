Chelsea told to pursue Harry Kane transfer and gun for Premier League title in absence of Champions League football

Former Chelsea star William Gallas thinks Chelsea should sign Harry Kane as part of an all-out bid to win next season's Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas said that in the absence of Champions League football next year, his former club should target the Premier League but will need a top quality striker to do so. The man the two-time Premier League winner has in mind is Kane, although he admits signing him would be no easy feat.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gallas said: "What Chelsea need is a striker, a world-class one. I’m sure on the market there will be options. Harry Kane is one.

"I know it will be hard because unfortunately Chelsea won’t be in the Champions League, but he will have a better chance of winning the Premier League. If they are looking for a striker, Kane is perfect but I don’t think Daniel Levy will sell to Chelsea. He would put the price very high."

Gallas is also excited by the prospect of Luis Enrique taking over the managerial reins at Stamford Bridge. "Luis Enrique would bring a Spanish style to Chelsea. He’s won trophies, so he has a lot of experience he can bring. He also has to know what players he needs to try and win the league, so I think it will be a good fit.

"It’s very difficult now to find the right manager for clubs now, as they don’t have time to show what they can do. Pep Guardiola showed how to win trophies with City. So it will be interesting to see if Luis Enrique can do the same thing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's ambitious talk from Gallas, although in fairness, the Todd Boehly regime at Chelsea has not been lacking in ambition or confidence. Tempting Kane away from Spurs would seem to be a long shot but the arrival of Luis Enrique may go some way to reassuring Gallas and the Chelsea support that a more cohesive way forward may be imminent.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will be looking for their first goal in five games when they welcome high-flying Brighton to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. They'll need to regain some sort of confidence if they are to have any chance of turning around their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday.