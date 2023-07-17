Revealed: Chelsea demanding paltry fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Marseille less than a year after splurging £12m on flop

Aditya Gokhale
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea 2022-23Getty
P. AubameyangChelseaPremier LeagueOlympique MarseilleLigue 1Transfers

Chelsea are demanding just €6 million (£5m/$6.7m) for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Marseille close to signing the Blues flop.

  • Chelsea want fee for Aubameyang
  • Marseille interested in signing him
  • Chelsea want just €6m

WHAT HAPPENED: Chelsea have communicated to Aubameyang's suitors Marseille that they are unwilling to let him depart on a free transfer this summer. Both the club and the player are keen on parting ways, with the 34-year-old already being offered to Saudi Arabia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has been reached on a three-year contract between the striker and Marseille. However, Chelsea are seeking a fee of €6 million (£5m/$6.7m) from the Ligue 1 side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang's potential move to the south of France represents an opportunity for the Gabon international to reignite his career after a disappointing spell at Chelsea. Marseille, on the other hand, see him as a valuable addition to their squad. Chelsea's insistence on securing a fee reflects their desire to recoup some of the investment they made on Aubameyang, who arrived for £12 million (£10m/$13m) from Barcelona last year.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Aubameyang(C)Getty ImagesAubameyang Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT: Marseille will need to weigh up their options and evaluate whether they are willing to meet Chelsea's demands. If successful, Aubameyang's move would provide him with a fresh start and a chance to showcase his talent back in France after his time there with Saint-Etienne.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

58305 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 21576Jude Bellingham
  • 5893Christopher Nkunku
  • 4921Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 5752Mason Mount
  • 3214Sandro Tonali
  • 7113Other
58305 Votes

Editors' Picks